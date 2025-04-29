Fantasy Soccer
Stian Rode Gregersen headshot

Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Viewed jogging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gregersen (thigh) was on grass jogging Tuesday, according to Henry Higuita Jr. of Scarves N Spikes.

Gregersen is seeing a bit of work to start the new week, as the defender was able to train a bit, taking part in some jogging outside. This is good news for the club, but he is still some time away from a return, announced out for weeks just around a week ago. That said, these are only his first steps, probably looking to train with the group next week.

