Stiven Mendoza headshot

Stiven Mendoza News: Assists vs. Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Mendoza assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul.

Mendoza's biggest weapon is his pace, and the Colombian winger managed to deliver an assist in the team's second goal with a low cross that was tapped home by Ivan Moreno. This was Mendoza's second assist of the season, and he also has five goals in the current Clausura campaign.

