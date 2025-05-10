Stiven Mendoza News: Assists vs. Cruz Azul
Mendoza assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul.
Mendoza's biggest weapon is his pace, and the Colombian winger managed to deliver an assist in the team's second goal with a low cross that was tapped home by Ivan Moreno. This was Mendoza's second assist of the season, and he also has five goals in the current Clausura campaign.
