Strahinja Pavlovic News: Standout defensive performer

Pavlovic led the AC Milan defensive effort Monday with five clearances as they outlasted Genoa for a 2-1 victory. Over his 90 minute shift, the central defender also registered his first block since February. In additon to his defensive prowess, Pavlovic has set a new career-high for goal contributions in a single season with three (two goals, one assist) over his 21 Serie A appearances (18 starts).