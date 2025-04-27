Strahinja Pavlovic News: Wins three tackles against Venezia

Pavlovic had seven clearances and one interception and won three of three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win against Venezia.

Pavlovic turned in an excellent shift in the back, helping Milan keep their second clean sheet in the last three weeks. He has registered multiple tackles and clearances in five of his last seven outings, amassing 18 (12 won) and 20 respectively and adding six interceptions and seven shots (four on target), as he often makes his presence felt on set pieces.