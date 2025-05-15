Suso News: Logs double-digit crosses in win

Suso had one off-target shot, sent in 12 inaccurate crosses, made four tackles (three won), two clearances and two interceptions and was shown a yellow card during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Suso made his second start in three games after not having a single appearance in the lineup by the end of April and was very active on set pieces with another game with double digits in crosses. The midfielder even stretched out to help defensively, with his four tackles being his highest since August 2023. This has been a very disappointing year for Suso but he'll still hope to keep getting chances to raise his stock a little bit before offseason starts.