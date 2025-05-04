Fantasy Soccer
Suso News: Starts, logs assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Suso assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Leganes.

Suso's latest start marks his first for the 2024-25 La Liga. He took advantage of the situation by also getting his first assist this season. Limited appearances have also generated limited assists, but he will look to finish this season with multiple before its conclusion.

Suso
Sevilla
