Sven Botman Injury: Forced off injured

Botman (knee) was forced off injured in his first start since his return from injury in Sunday's 2-0 win against Chelsea, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to Chronicle Live. "I think he was icing a problem at half-time, so we hope he's okay. With that in mind, and the fact I thought we needed to change tactically, we made a change and brought Lewis (Miley) on."

Botman could only last 55 minutes in his first start since returning from a second knee injury. He was forced off ten minutes after the break and was reportedly putting ice on his knee at halftime. It raises injury concerns and the club will hope this is not a setback related to the previous issue. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and whether he will miss time. Lewis Miley, who replaced him, could see increased playing time if Botman is unavailable for upcoming fixtures, as Newcastle are expected to return to a four-man defense.