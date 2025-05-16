Sven Botman Injury: Questionable against Arsenal

Botman (knee) is dealing with pain following a knock in the last contest and is questionable for Sunday's clash against Arsenal, although the medical staff will do everything to give him a chance to be fit, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "It was a knock, he got a bang on his knee. We're not sure about Sven's availability for the weekend but we'll give him a chance to be fit. We don't think it's a serious injury. He's been unlucky. You're going to get knocks and bruises in his position and this is a similar thing, he's been really unlucky on the last two occasions."

If he is not deemed fit for the game, Emil Krafth or Lewis Miley could replace him in the starting XI depending on the formation chosen by coach Eddie Howe.