Sven Botman News: Looking good after return

Botman featured off the bench for seven minutes on Saturday against Ipswich, making his return from a knee injury. He has been training again with the team this week and is feeling good, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "He came through last weekend OK. He trained again this week and looks good so it's been positive to have him back."

