Tadeo Allende Injury: Out against Union

Allende (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia, according to manager Javier Mascherano.

Allende won't be an option against Philadelphia after suffering an injury against Atlanta. It's another injury caused by turf and will only serve to reinforce Miami's policy to rest certain players on turf. Allende will hope to return for an April 6 clash with Toronto where he will look to build on two goals in three matches since joining Miami.