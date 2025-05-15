Tadeo Allende News: Brace versus Earthquakes

Allende scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Allende would score two goals Wednesday to earn his club a point, first scoring an equalizer in the 44th minute to level the match at two, then again scoring in the 52nd minute for another equalizer and the final goal of the match. This marks his third and fourth goals of the season, with those accounting for all of his goal contributions this season. However, it was his first goal since March 9.