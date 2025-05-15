Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tadeo Allende headshot

Tadeo Allende News: Brace versus Earthquakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Allende scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Allende would score two goals Wednesday to earn his club a point, first scoring an equalizer in the 44th minute to level the match at two, then again scoring in the 52nd minute for another equalizer and the final goal of the match. This marks his third and fourth goals of the season, with those accounting for all of his goal contributions this season. However, it was his first goal since March 9.

Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now