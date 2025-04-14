Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taha Habroune headshot

Taha Habroune Injury: Subbed in, forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Habroune (undisclosed) featured off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis but was forced off after only a few minutes due to an apparent injury late in the match.

Habroune featured only for a few minutes off the bench on Sunday before being forced off with an apparent injury. He will likely be assessed by the medical team early next week to determine the extent of the issue, although his potential absence should not impact the starting XI as he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now