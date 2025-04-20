Tai Baribo News: Bags goal as substitute

Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Baribo didn't appear until late into Saturday's contest, coming on as a substitute in the 74th minute. He would then score a goal, finding the back of the net in the 84th minute. This is already his seventh goal of the season in eight appearances, opening the season with six goals in the first three matches of the campaign.