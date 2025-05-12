Tai Baribo News: Goal and assist Saturday

Baribo scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Baribo was involved in both of his side's goals Saturday. He opened up the scoring in the 45th minute off a Quinn Sullivan assist, then assisted Frankie Westfield's excellent strike in the 64th minute. It marked his third match this season with multiple goal contributions and he now has nine through 11 appearances. He tied season highs with four shots and two chances created before he was subbed off in the 69th minute for Olwethu Makhanya.