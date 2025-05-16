Fantasy Soccer
Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Nets brace on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Baribo scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Baribo equalized in the 50th minute with help from Danley Jean Jacques, before netting the headed winner in the 96th minute off a cross from Mikael Uhre. Baribo now has five goal contributions in his last five appearances and is the first player to hit double digits in goals in the league this campaign.

Tai Baribo
Philadelphia Union
