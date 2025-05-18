Tai Baribo News: Nets game-winner from penalty spot

Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Baribo was the hero of Saturday's match, scoring the lone goal of the contest from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. This comes after only appearing after halftime and seeing 45 minutes of play, his first missed start in four games. He now has a goal in three straight games and 11 goals in 13 appearances this season.