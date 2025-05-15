Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Out of induced coma

Awoniyi (abdomen) is out of an induced coma and recovering well with his family after undergoing urgent surgery following a serious abdominal injury suffered against Leicester on Sunday, reports Mike Keegan of Daily Mail.

Awoniyi suffered a serious abdominal injury on Sunday after running into the post while trying to score a winning goal. He underwent urgent surgery on Wednesday and was placed in an induced coma. He was reportedly out of the coma by Wednesday evening and recovering well with his family. He will aim to recover in time to be ready for the pre-season.