Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Set to complete surgery Wednesday

Awoniyi was put into an induced coma Tuesday as part of his surgery for a ruptured intestine, and is expected to finish the next part of surgery Wednesday, reports Mike Keegan of Daily Mail.

Awoniyi will hopefully complete surgery Wednesday and be on the positive end of things after this freak accident in which he ran into the post while going for a winning goal Sunday. His hope will be to recover fully at some point in the next few weeks and be 100 percent once Forest get together for pre-season work ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. He appeared in 26 league matches (three starts) this past season but his number of minutes played dropped for the third-straight season from 1,411 to 1,046 and now to 400.