Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Undergoes urgent surgery
Awoniyi underwent urgent surgery on Monday following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday's match against Leicester, the club announced.
Awoniyi suffered an abdominal injury after hitting one of the posts violently during Sunday's match against Leicester. He underwent urgent surgery on Monday and will now begin his recovery to be ready for the pre-season. His absence for the final stretch of the season will not impact the starting XI since he has only been a bench option recently.
