Tajon Buchanan Injury: Doubtful against Girona
Buchanan (undisclosed) wasn't training Wednesday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Girona, according to Marca.
Buchanan is dealing with undisclosed issues and is a doubt for Saturday's game since he was still not training with the squad on Wednesday. That said, the Canadian winger has only been a bench option for the yellow submarine this season, so his potential absence is not expected to affect the starting lineup.
