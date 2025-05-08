Fantasy Soccer
Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan Injury: Doubtful against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Buchanan (undisclosed) wasn't training Wednesday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Girona, according to Marca.

Buchanan is dealing with undisclosed issues and is a doubt for Saturday's game since he was still not training with the squad on Wednesday. That said, the Canadian winger has only been a bench option for the yellow submarine this season, so his potential absence is not expected to affect the starting lineup.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
