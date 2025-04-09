Tajon Buchanan Injury: Suffers pain in ankle

Buchanan suffered a bad tackle in Sunday's clash with Bilbao that forced him off in the second half. He is reportedly dealing with ligament pain in his right ankle and is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Betis, Matthew Scianitti reports for TSN Sports.

Buchanan was forced off in the 57th minute of Sunday's match after taking a hard tackle and experiencing ankle pain. He was later diagnosed with ligament discomfort and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash with Betis. The Canadian had started the last three matches and was gaining momentum with the yellow submarine, recording three chances created and one assist. If he is unavailable, Yeremi Pino could reclaim a spot in the starting XI on the right flank.