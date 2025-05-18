Fantasy Soccer
Tajon Buchanan headshot

Tajon Buchanan News: Bags game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Buchanan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win over Barcelona.

Buchanan was the hero Sunday, with the midfielder bagging a game-winning goal in the 80th minute to take down the league champions. This comes despite appearing off the bench, seeing 26 minutes of play in a fifth straight bench appearance. This was his first goal of the season, now with two goal contributions in his 12 appearances this campaign.

