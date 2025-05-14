Takumi Minamino News: Solid display in attack

Minamino scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lyon.

Minamino was a key factor in Monaco's 2-0 victory over Lyon on Saturday. In 86 minutes played, the 30 year old scored one goal from three shots (two on target, one blocked), had eight touches in the opposition's box, and won four of his seven duels. Minamino now has nine goal contributions in 26 Ligue 1 starts this season, and has scored two goals in Monaco's last five matches. He has been vital in helping the club secure Champions League football for next season.