Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tammy Abraham headshot

Tammy Abraham Injury: Escapes without an injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Abraham (quad) was able to practice fully Monday, Sky Italy reported.

Abraham avoided any kind of injury after leaving early versus Fiorentina and will compete with Luka Jovic to get the nod against Udinese on Friday since Santiago Gimenez (ribs) is in worse shape. He has scored and assisted once in the last four matches, adding six shots (two on target), two chances created and three clearances.

Tammy Abraham
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now