Tammy Abraham Injury: Escapes without an injury
Abraham (quad) was able to practice fully Monday, Sky Italy reported.
Abraham avoided any kind of injury after leaving early versus Fiorentina and will compete with Luka Jovic to get the nod against Udinese on Friday since Santiago Gimenez (ribs) is in worse shape. He has scored and assisted once in the last four matches, adding six shots (two on target), two chances created and three clearances.
