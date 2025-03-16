Tammy Abraham News: Logs assist as reserve

Abraham assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Como.

Going into the Milan-Como game, Abraham had been incredibly quiet. After his previous assist, he logged several starts but failed to make a lasting impression, resulting in his continued presence off Milan's bench. Abraham's assist to a Tijjani Reijnders goal ideally gets the former going again. Since mid-January, the striker has yet to log a shot on goal, and his lone assist is off only four chances created in nine appearances.