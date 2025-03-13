Tanguy Ndombele Injury: Still working on rehab

Ndombele (groin) is still working on his rehabilitation with the staff and could resume team training during the international break if everything goes as planned, coach Franck Haise said in a press conference. "Tanguy is back with the staff on the pitch. We'll see if we can get him back for team training during the break. Everyone else is here apart from him."

Ndombele missed the last two games with a groin injury and is making good progress in his recovery. He is expected to return to team training during the international break and could be available again at the start of April if his recovery stays on track.