Tanguy Ndombele Injury: Uncertain with groin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Ndombele is a doubt for Saturday's trip to St. Etienne due to a groin injury, according to manager Franck Haise.

Ndombele is in doubt Saturday, though he has a chance to play after a specialist visit revealed he wouldn't need surgery for the groin issue. If fit he would likely be a bench option, as injuries have prevented him from building a consistent role in the first team in recent weeks.

