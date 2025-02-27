Tanguy Ndombele Injury: Uncertain with groin
Ndombele is a doubt for Saturday's trip to St. Etienne due to a groin injury, according to manager Franck Haise.
Ndombele is in doubt Saturday, though he has a chance to play after a specialist visit revealed he wouldn't need surgery for the groin issue. If fit he would likely be a bench option, as injuries have prevented him from building a consistent role in the first team in recent weeks.
