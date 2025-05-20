Fantasy Soccer
Tani Oluwaseyi headshot

Tani Oluwaseyi News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Oluwaseyi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Oluwaseyi scored the opener in the first half with his sixth goal in the season. The forward later logged his fourth assist to help Minnesota earn three points at home. He's already close to his 2024 numbers, when he posted eight goals and five assists in 28 appearances (10 starts).

Tani Oluwaseyi
Minnesota United
