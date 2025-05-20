Tani Oluwaseyi News: Scores, assists in win

Oluwaseyi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Oluwaseyi scored the opener in the first half with his sixth goal in the season. The forward later logged his fourth assist to help Minnesota earn three points at home. He's already close to his 2024 numbers, when he posted eight goals and five assists in 28 appearances (10 starts).