Tanner Tessmann News: Out due to personal reasons

Tessmann is out for Thursday's match against Manchester United due to personal reasons, according to manager Paulo Fonseca.

Tessmann is set to serve on the sidelines Thursday, as he is away from the club due to personal reasons. This will force a change for the club, as he has been a regular starter as of late, with Jordan Veretout as a possible replacement. He will hope to return to the club within the next few days and be an option to face Auxerre on Sunday.