Tanner Tessmann News: Scores in loss
Tessman scored Lyon's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to St. Etienne Sunday.
After missing a match, Tessman took a few games to get his legs back before logging the full 90 minutes Sunday and scoring. He should have the opportunity to push forward again next Saturday against Rennes and Lyon might need him to break through that squad. Rennes has only conceded two goals over its last two matches.
