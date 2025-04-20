Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Tessmann headshot

Tanner Tessmann News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Tessman scored Lyon's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to St. Etienne Sunday.

After missing a match, Tessman took a few games to get his legs back before logging the full 90 minutes Sunday and scoring. He should have the opportunity to push forward again next Saturday against Rennes and Lyon might need him to break through that squad. Rennes has only conceded two goals over its last two matches.

Tanner Tessmann
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now