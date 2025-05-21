Tariq Lamptey Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Lamptey (knee) missed Monday's 3-2 victory against Liverpool due to injury, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to The Athletic. "T (Lamptey) has an injury with his knee."

Lamptey is dealing with a knee injury and ultimately missed Monday's game against the Reds due to that issue. It is a big blow for the left-back since he started the last game against Wolves and was already coming back from a long-term ankle injury. He is in high doubt to feature in the season finale against Tottenham on Sunday, and he will likely aim to return fully fit for pre-season.