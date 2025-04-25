Tariq Lamptey Injury: Option against West Ham
Lamptey (ankle) is an option for Saturday's clash with West Ham, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus.
Lamptey resumed team training and is an option for Saturday's game after fully recovering from his ankle injury. It is unclear if he will be rushed back into the starting XI but he could compete for a starting spot in upcoming fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now