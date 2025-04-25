Fantasy Soccer
Tariq Lamptey Injury: Option against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Lamptey (ankle) is an option for Saturday's clash with West Ham, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus.

Lamptey resumed team training and is an option for Saturday's game after fully recovering from his ankle injury. It is unclear if he will be rushed back into the starting XI but he could compete for a starting spot in upcoming fixtures.

Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
