Tasos Douvikas Injury: Probable for Parma fixture
Douvikas (foot) "trained well during the week," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.
Douvikas is likely to be back with the squad after missing one match due to a bruised foot. He had gotten the nod in three straight games before the issue. Patrick Cutrone filled in for him last week. He has recorded at least a shot in his last five appearances, scoring twice and adding three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now