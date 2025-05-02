Tasos Douvikas Injury: Probable for Parma fixture

Douvikas (foot) "trained well during the week," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Douvikas is likely to be back with the squad after missing one match due to a bruised foot. He had gotten the nod in three straight games before the issue. Patrick Cutrone filled in for him last week. He has recorded at least a shot in his last five appearances, scoring twice and adding three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).