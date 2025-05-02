Fantasy Soccer
Tasos Douvikas headshot

Tasos Douvikas Injury: Probable for Parma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Douvikas (foot) "trained well during the week," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Douvikas is likely to be back with the squad after missing one match due to a bruised foot. He had gotten the nod in three straight games before the issue. Patrick Cutrone filled in for him last week. He has recorded at least a shot in his last five appearances, scoring twice and adding three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).

Tasos Douvikas
Como
