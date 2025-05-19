Tasos Douvikas News: Notches assist against Verona

Douvikas assisted once to go with two chances created and committed one foul in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Douvikas had mostly a quiet showing but combined with Maxence Caqueret in the box on the lone goal for his side. It's his second assist in the past three matches. He has scored once and tallied 12 shots (three on target) and two crosses (zero accurate in his last six displays (five starts). He has averaged one key pass per game in his last seven appearances.