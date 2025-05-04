Tasos Douvikas News: Provides helper against Parma

Douvikas (foot) drew one foul and assisted once to go with one chance created in 34 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Parma.

Douvikas was eased back into action after a foot injury but was instrumental in the win, beating the offside trap on a ball over the top and teeing up Gabriel Strefezza with a little flick for his first assist since moving to Como. Due to the reduced playing time, he failed to take a shot for the first time in two months. He has totaled nine (four on target) in his last five displays, adding four key passes and two crosses (zero accurate). He'll likely supplant Patrick Cutrone once fully fit.