Tate Schmitt headshot

Tate Schmitt News: Signs with Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Schmitt has signed with Nashville out of free agency, accoridng to his new club.

Schmitt has found a new club after exiting Houston last campaign, as the defender has signed with Nashville. This comes after starting in four of his 17 appearances last campaign, with the defender set to be an option for the club for the first time May 21. He will likely see more of a rotational role with his new club, seeing most of his time off the bench.

Tate Schmitt
Nashville SC
