Taty Castellanos News: Fires in three shots

Castellanos generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Castellanos failed to find the back of the net Saturday despite a decent performance, seeing three shots in the draw. This is now four straight games without a goal contribution, with 13 in 28 appearances this season. That said, he has bested last season's total by six with a game to go in the season.