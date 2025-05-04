Fantasy Soccer
Taty Castellanos News: Fires three shots in Empoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Castellanos drew two fouls and had three shots (zero on goal), two tackles (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Castellanos led his team in attempts but couldn't hit the net despite a pair of good opportunities. He has taken multiple shots in the last four contests, accumulating 15 (five on target), scoring twice and adding two key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).

Taty Castellanos
Lazio
