Taty Castellanos News: Held in check by Juventus

Castellanos registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Castellanos put up only small numbers across the board in the final third as Juventus keyed in on him. He has taken multiple shots in the last five rounds, totaling 17 (six on target), scoring twice and posting three chances created, three crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (three won).