Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Comes off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Harwood-Bellis was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Everton. He generated one tackle (one won) and four clearances before exiting the match.

Harwood-Bellis had to come off with an injury during the 82nd minute against Everton. He will be questionable for the final match of the season against Arsenal, which will also be his final EPL game of the campaign with Southampton following their relegation.

