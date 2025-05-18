Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Comes off injured due to knock
Harwood-Bellis was forced off in the 82nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Everton due to a knock, coach Simon Rusk said in a press conference. "I've not caught up with him yet, so we're hoping it's not too serious, but obviously it looked like it was a sore one for him so we just have to wait and see." He generated one tackle (one won) and four clearances before exiting the match.
Harwood-Bellis had to come off with an injury during the 82nd minute against Everton due to a knock. He will be questionable for the final match of the season against Arsenal, which will also be his final EPL game of the campaign with Southampton following their relegation.
