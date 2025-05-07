Taylor Washington Injury: Forced off injured Tuesday

Washington was forced off during Tuesday's 1-0 win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the US Open Cup due to an apparent knee injury, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.

Washington had a bad duel with a Chattanooga player who landed on his lower leg, and his knee buckled awkwardly, forcing him to get treatment and leave the pitch in the first half. These were his first minutes of the season. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss some time. His potential absence will not impact the starting squad since he has yet to play a single minute in MLS this season.