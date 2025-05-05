Tayvon Gray News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Gray recorded five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Gray had an excellent match Sunday, highlighted by his second straight clean sheet. He won five duels and made two clearances on that end of the pitch to keep Cincinnati out of the back of the net. He also played very well on the attack as he created three chances and recorded five crosses, both of which set season highs. He played the full 90 minutes for the second consecutive match, this time playing in central defense for the first time this season.