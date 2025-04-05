Tecatito Corona Injury: Not with team Saturday

Corona is expected to miss Saturday's game against Guadalajara after being left out of the pre-match training camp, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Friday.

Corona is likely struggling with muscular discomfort and will aim to recover in time for the April 12 derby versus Tigres. If not for this issue, he would've had a good chance of taking Sergio Canales' (foot) place, but it now seems like both will be ruled out for Saturday's clash. Therefore, Jordi Cortizo and Nelson Deossa could see their playing time increased in that match.