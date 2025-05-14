Teenage Hadebe News: Starts and excels
Hadebe had four tackles (three won), three interceptions and blocks in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Toronto FC.
Cincinnati's latest game is a midweek matchup, so it made sense that the club rotated its defensive unit. The decision meant Hadebe logged a start, for which he logged his team's most tackles won, interceptions and blocks. Even though Cincinnati's primary formation includes three center-backs, their only player seemingly locked for a starting role is Miles Robinson, so Hadebe finds it imperative that he excels. The latter's competition is Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga (undisclosed).
