Teji Savanier Injury: Off at halftime

Savanier was forced off at halftime of Saturday's match against Nantes due to an apparent injury.

Savanier saw his day end early in the season finale, with the midfielder leaving the field at halftime due to an apparent injury. This is a tough blow for the midfielder, as it was his first start in five games. He ends the season notching two goals on 47 shots and five assists on 70 chances created to go along with 199 crosses in his 31 appearances (27 starts). He was replaced by Stefan Dzodic.