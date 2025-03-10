Fantasy Soccer
Teji Savanier

Teji Savanier News: Leads team in shot attempts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Savanier recorded four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Lille.

Savanier led the Montpellier attacking effort Saturday with four shots (zero on goal) in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lille. The midfielder contributed three tackles (two won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Over his last five Ligue 1 appearances (five starts), Savanier has attempted 10 shots (one on goal), 39 crosses (eight accurate) and 19 corners while creating 17 chances and supplying a single assist.

Teji Savanier
Montpellier
