Teji Savanier News: Leads team in shot attempts

Savanier led the Montpellier attacking effort Saturday with four shots (zero on goal) in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lille. The midfielder contributed three tackles (two won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Over his last five Ligue 1 appearances (five starts), Savanier has attempted 10 shots (one on goal), 39 crosses (eight accurate) and 19 corners while creating 17 chances and supplying a single assist.