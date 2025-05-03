Telasco Jose Segovia News: Assists as substitute
Segovia had an assist while creating two chances during Saturday's 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
Segovia entered the match at halftime and set up Lionel Messi in the 67th minute for Miami's fourth goal while tying for the team-high with two chances created. The assist was the first since April 6th for Segovia who has combined for three chances created and a cross over his last three appearances.
