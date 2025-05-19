Tete Morente News: Will miss season finale

Morente had one key pass, one shot (zero on target), one cross (zero accurate) and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

Morente had mostly a silent display but picked up stats in multiple categories on both ends. He'll be unavailable against Lazio on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Santiago Pierotti, Lameck Banda or Jesper Karlsson will take his place. He has a decent first season in Serie A, earning a regular spot and closing with three goals, two assists, 41 shots (13 on target) and 25 key passes in 31 games (23 starts).