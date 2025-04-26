Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Will not return against Parma

Koopmeiners (Achilles) will stay on the mend for Sunday's game versus Monza, Mediaset reported.

Koopmeiners hasn't been able to return to full training after the past and will attempt to recover for next week's match versus Bologna. Andrea Cambiaso or Timothy Weah will replace him in the XI, with Nicolas Gonzalez playing in a more attacking role. Francisco Conceicao and Douglas Luiz could also benefit in terms of playing time.