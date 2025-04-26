Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Teun Koopmeiners headshot

Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Will not return against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Koopmeiners (Achilles) will stay on the mend for Sunday's game versus Monza, Mediaset reported.

Koopmeiners hasn't been able to return to full training after the past and will attempt to recover for next week's match versus Bologna. Andrea Cambiaso or Timothy Weah will replace him in the XI, with Nicolas Gonzalez playing in a more attacking role. Francisco Conceicao and Douglas Luiz could also benefit in terms of playing time.

Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now